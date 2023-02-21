DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2023

Bangladesh shuts main opposition newspaper

AFP Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 09:37am
<p>Journalists of Dainik Dinkal publication hold a rally to protest against the government’s order to halt its production in Dhaka on February 20, 2023. — AFP</p>

Journalists of Dainik Dinkal publication hold a rally to protest against the government’s order to halt its production in Dhaka on February 20, 2023. — AFP

DHAKA: The only newspaper of Bangla­desh’s main opposition party halted printing on Monday after a government suspension order was upheld, stoking fears about media freedom in the South Asian nation.

Campaigners and foreign governments, including the United States, have long expressed worries about efforts by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to silence criticism and what they see as creeping authoritarianism.

The Dainik Dinkal, a broadsheet Bengali-lang­uage newspaper, has been a vital voice of the Bang­ladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for more than three decades. It employs hundreds of journalists and press workers.

It covers news stories that the mainstream newspapers, most of which are controlled by pro-government businessmen, rarely do.

This includes the frequent arrests of BNP activists and what the party says are thousands of fake cases against its supporters.

The newspaper said the Dhaka district authorities ordered the shutdown on December 26, but it continued to publish after making an appeal at the Press Council headed by a top high court judge.

“The council rejected our appeal yesterday (Sunday), upholding the district magistrate’s order to stop our publication,” Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, managing editor of the newspaper, said.

The order, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, said the printing permit of the newspaper was cancelled after it the newspaper violated the country’s printing and publication laws.

The council said the paper’s publisher, Tarique Rahman — the acting chief of BNP — was a convicted criminal and was living abroad without handing over his job to another person.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...
A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.