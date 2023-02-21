DAWN.COM Logo

KP cabinet to discuss issue of holding polls, PHC told

APP Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 10:57am

PESHAWAR: A writ petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to seek a date for the elections on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats was taken up by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

During the hearing, the provincial advocate general, Amir Javed presented a notification before the court and said that a cabinet meeting was called on Tuesday that would review the conduct of election on provincial assembly seats.

He informed the court that during the meeting, the cabinet would take some important decisions and the situation would be made clear.

He urged the court that till the outcome of the cabinet meeting, the hearing might be postponed. He stated that Governor Ghulam Ali had submitted his written response in that regard.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the advocate general said, all the stakeholders would be invited to take their point of view on the elections.

Justice Ishtiaq of PHC observed the security agencies and all other relevant departments were bound to cooperate with Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free and fair polls on provincial assembly seats. The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...
A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.