KP cabinet to discuss issue of holding polls, PHC told

PESHAWAR: A writ petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to seek a date for the elections on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats was taken up by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

During the hearing, the provincial advocate general, Amir Javed presented a notification before the court and said that a cabinet meeting was called on Tuesday that would review the conduct of election on provincial assembly seats.

He informed the court that during the meeting, the cabinet would take some important decisions and the situation would be made clear.

He urged the court that till the outcome of the cabinet meeting, the hearing might be postponed. He stated that Governor Ghulam Ali had submitted his written response in that regard.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the advocate general said, all the stakeholders would be invited to take their point of view on the elections.

Justice Ishtiaq of PHC observed the security agencies and all other relevant departments were bound to cooperate with Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free and fair polls on provincial assembly seats. The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023