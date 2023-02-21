Two Dolphin men among four injured in firing by suspects in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four people, including two Dolphin Force personnel, suffered injuries when some suspects allegedly opened indiscriminate fire in broad daylight near old Sabzi Mandi on Multan Road on Monday.

Police spokesman Umar Saleem said two Dolphin members Muhammad Asad and Yousaf were on a patrol duty around craft bazaar at old Sabzi Mandi.

When the personnel attempted to stop some suspects, they allegedly opened fire as a result the policemen along with two passers-by suffered injuries and were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for medical aid. The suspects managed their escape.

After receipt of information, District Police Officer Syed Muhammad Abbas reached the spot with a heavy contingent. Later, the DPO inquired after the injured at BVH.

CRACKDOWN: The district administration has launched a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders of fertiliser across the district.

According to an official handout, on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the officials of agriculture department in several raids on Monday sealed 11 fertiliser shops in the city, got registered first information reports against four dealers and fined

others to the tune of over Rs200,000.

The raiding officials seized 866 bags of urea, calcium, ammonium and nitrate which would be sold to farmers at controlled rates.

In Khairpur Tamewali THQ headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Syed Gul Abbas in a series of raids at Adda Gaman Wali, Lal Jhoke, Inayati Madina Chowk and Kachi Pakki sealed six fertiliser shops for hoarding and overcharging.

Meanwhile, the DC told a meeting here on Monday that during two days, as many as 93 shopkeepers were arrested, 25 shops sealed and a fine of over Rs 1400,000 was imposed on profiteers in the district by the price control magistrates.

In addition, he claimed that FIRs against 22 shopkeepers were registered in different police stations of the district.

COLLISION: An oil tanker filled with 50,000 litre petrol collided with a parked trailer laden with fertiliser near Dera Masti (Musafir Khana), about 20 kms from here on Monday.

The tanker was on its way to Sahiwal from Karachi when it collided with the trailer. On receipt of emergency call, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot with ambulances and fire vehicle and cordoned off the road. The team separated both the vehicles and helped them to resume their journey. No casualty was reported.

In another road accident, four occupants of a car suffered injuries when its driver hit the rear part of a passenger bus near Musafir Khana. The injured were rendered first aid at the scene.

*Published in Dawn, February 21st, 202