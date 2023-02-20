Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for travellers with pets

RAWALPINDI: Under Saudi Arabia’s new protocol for passengers leaving the country with pets, they must first seek permission from that country’s government to ship their animals abroad, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Sunday.

He said that according to a notif­­ication issued by the Saudi government, airlines must inform passengers in advance about the new rules for shipment of pets.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation’s (GACA) notification reads: “Airlines must inform passengers that it is necessary to submit import/export applications for animals through the new electronic link (https://nanma.sa), before travelling.”

It further said airlines must not ship animals, including those accompanied by their owners, without obtaining a permit from the ministry of environment.

Failure to comply with the circular issued by GACA is an explicit violation of the Saudi government’s order, the notification added. “Legal procedures will be initiated against violators held responsible.”

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2023