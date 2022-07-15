DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2022

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

Reuters Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 09:43am

Saudi Arabia said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel, in a decision welcomed by US President Joe Biden who is due to visit the kingdom on Friday.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the country’s airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for overflights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.

The decision will “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity,” GACA added in a statement.

Read: Saudi mindset shows signs of shift towards Israel

Bypassing Saudi Arabian airspace had added to flight times and increased fuel burn on some services to and from Israel.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the decision, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

“This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a US official told Reuters that Saudi Arabia would soon grant Israeli airlines unfettered overflight access and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual Haj pilgrimage in Makkah.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, does not recognise Israel and has said nothing of possible bilateral developments during Biden’s visit.

Israel has also shied from drawing such links.

Despite the absence of official ties, Saudi Arabia had agreed in 2020 to allow Israel-United Arab Emirates flights to cross its territory.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JustSaying
Jul 15, 2022 09:44am
Some country is getting Isolated Day by Day...
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Jul 15, 2022 09:45am
NO remarks
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 15, 2022 09:45am
Another Jolt to the Champion of the Ummah....
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jul 15, 2022 09:46am
Very sane decision by MBS. Soon KSA will have their embassies in Jerusalem. Some lessons for Shahbaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Jul 15, 2022 09:49am
So Saudis ditch the Palestinian cause.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Jul 15, 2022 09:52am
Meanwhile our mullah culture will take us backwards and in isolation just on fake propaganda against Israel. While everyone seeks advantages.
Reply Recommend 0
White Noise
Jul 15, 2022 09:55am
ofcourse, Israel :) get on with the program, fellas !!
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jul 15, 2022 09:56am
Progress. Kudos.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...
The people bomb
14 Jul, 2022

The people bomb

WE are fighting a losing battle, slipping inexorably towards a dystopian future where want and deprivation will be...
Election discontent
14 Jul, 2022

Election discontent

IT is getting difficult to keep track of what the PTI wants us to believe about the July 17 by-elections in Punjab....
Modern-day slavery
Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Modern-day slavery

The fact is that those who murder and torture children must be punished under the fullest extent of the law.