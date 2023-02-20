Chinese company fined for missing deadline

SAHIWAL: A Chinese company, the China Gansu International Corporation, was fined Rs1 million for delaying work on sewerage lines at Kacha Paka Noor Shah, part of the Asian Development Bank-funded Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment Project.

Project manager Muhammad Asjid Khan said the company was fined for “delayed damages.”

The Asian Development Bank is executing Rs18 billion in projects in Sahiwal city regarding clean drinking water, rehabilitation of public parks, wastewater treatment plants, high-tech solid waste machinery, and the laying of a 91km trunk sewer line.

The project is being implemented through the provincial local government, community development, and the local metropolitan corporation.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2023