PTI’s Farrukh Habib summoned by FIA

LAHORE: Farrukh Ha­­bib has become the latest PTI leader to be summo­ned by the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA).

The former minister has been asked to appear on Feb 21 on the charges of alleged misuse of authority and corruption.

According to a notice, the PTI leader has been asked to appear before the FIA Faisalabad circle to record his statement.

He is accused of misuse of authority, corruption and misappropriation in connivance with the rector of National Textile University, Faisalabad.

In case of non-compliance, the minister will be charged under Section 175 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Mr Habib has called the notice “bogus” and “vengeful”.

“First, the government booked me for stopping the police from taking Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad and now the FIA has sent a bogus notice to me,” the PTI leader said in a tweet.

“No matter how many revengeful actions are taken against us at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah we will not leave Imran Khan and the path of truth.”

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2023