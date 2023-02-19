Condolence reference held for Lateef Afridi in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A condolence reference was held here on Saturday for senior lawyer and politician Abdul Lateef Afridi, who was murdered earlier last month inside a Peshawar High Court bar room.

Awami Jamhoori Raabta Committee arranged the reference.

Qaumi Watan Party’s provincial chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao and others, including Aimal Khatta, Mutkhtiar Bacha, Gul Ahmed Advocate, Nurul Bashar Naveed and Danish Afridi Advocate attended the reference.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association and said that he was an asset of Pakhtun nation. They said the slain lawyer strived to unite Pakhtuns and raised voice for marginalised and oppressed people. Besides, they said Lateef Afridi always stood for the rule of law and Constitution in his political and legal career. They also said his death had left a huge gap in the political struggle of Pakhtuns.

