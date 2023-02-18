DAWN.COM Logo

‘PSL matches in Karachi to proceed as per schedule’

Mir Shabbar Ali Published February 18, 2023 Updated February 18, 2023 08:13am

KARACHI: The remaining HBL Pakistan Super League matches to be held here will proceed as per schedule despite the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office on Friday evening, Dawn has learnt.

According to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the players of the franchise sides currently staying in the city “continue to enjoy the presidential level of security” provided to them.

The source added that the attack being an “isolated incident and unrelated to the PSL” did not impact the fate of the tournament’s eighth edition, which is being held across four venues this season.

PSL sides Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators conducted practice sessions here at the National Stadium on Friday.

According to the PCB source, the Islamabad United squad flew from Karachi to Multan on Friday, while the Peshawar Zalmi squad was scheduled to arrive in the metropolis later in the night.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2023

