Military drill with Saudi Arabia held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The closing ceremony of the fourth Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Exercise Al Kassah-IV was held at the Military College of Engineering, Risalpur, on Thursday.
It was the fourth joint exercise of the Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between the two friendly countries. The troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of route search, area search, vehicle/ personal search, and area clearance operations. The drills and techniques about IED, vehicle improvised explosive devices, anti-suicide, victim-operated improvised explosive devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.
The Engineer-in-Chief of Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as the chief guest, whereas a top-level military delegation from Saudi Arabia, headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani, also attended the ceremony.
Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023
