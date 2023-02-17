Bizenjo disapproves of stays against govt decisions

Quetta: Stay orders against every government decision amounts to interference in the executive domain, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said on Thursday.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly, Mr Bizenjo said no one would be allowed to defame the house or question its actions.

The chief minister’s speech was not on the agenda, but suddenly the chair announced Mr Bizenjo would address the house.

The chief minister, who attended the session after a lapse of several months, said he had taken every decision after consulting ministers, MPAs and other stakeholders.

Says court orders are impeding executive’s functioning

“We will defend our decisions and shall not allow anyone to challenge them.”

Mr Bizenjo said “a series of stay orders” was acting as a stumbling block for the provincial government.

“We respect the judiciary, but issuing stay orders against government’s measures without hearing our point of view amounts to interference.”

“I will appear before courts, instead of the advocate general, to defend the government’s actions,” Chief Minister Bizenjo said. “I’m not afraid of anything.”

Turning to socio-economic issues, the chief minister said the establishment of a peaceful environment was indispensable for progress. “Fortunately, Balochistan has a tradition of tolerance for followers of different religions, sects, linguistic groups and tribes. It’s the government’s duty to help people go about their business in peace.”

Mr Bizenjo said it was regrettable that a culture of mud-slinging had taken root in the country.

“Politicians of the stature of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan face scorn and ridicule by lesser mortals. Even the military leadership is not spared.”

“We have to draw a line between constructive criticism and vilification,” the chief minister said.

He advised ministers and legislators to do away with favouritism and nepotism since they were a blight on the social fabric. “Please adopt merit as the only yardstick for giving jobs and for transfer/postings. This will earn us the Almighty’s blessings, in addition to other benefits.”

Mr Bizenjo took exception to “insinuations” that he did not attend to his work and often found asleep during working hours.

“History is the best judge and it will remember what I have done for the people of Balochistan.”

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023