Today's Paper | February 17, 2023

KP university bars mixed gathering of male and female students

Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 09:20am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Gomal University administration has banned mixed gatherings of male and female students, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The university has also banned political or non-political gatherings over security concerns.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that due to the prevailing tense security alert and overall law and order situation as highlighted by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local administration of Dera Ismail Khan as well, all types of gatherings both political and non-political are banned with immediate effect,” read the notification issued by the university.

Talking to Dawn, Gomal University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakibullah confirmed that male students had been barred from hanging out with female students.

Dr Shakibullah said students were prohibited from meeting on the premises outside their respective depa­r­tments. “Female students should be careful and stay confined to classrooms,” he said, adding that the decision has been taken “for the protection of female students”.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who violated the ban. The ban on political and non-political gatherings has been imposed because of the current law and order situation, he added.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023

