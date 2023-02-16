DAWN.COM Logo

Man kills daughter over marriage refusal in Dera Murad Jamali

Ali Jan Mangi Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 10:27am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A father gunned down his teenage daughter in Chattar tehsil of Nasirabad district on the issue of marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pholiji village of Chattar, where a man identified as Khawnd Bakhsh wanted to forcibly marry off her teenage daughter, Rabina, to a boy of his choice.

However, when Rabina refused to fulfil her father’s wish, he shot at her. The girl died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body to the district hospital.

The police said it was trying to arrest the accused, who fled the scene after the incident.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023

