Missing woman reaches home in Quetta: VBMP chairman

QUETTA: A woman who had gone missing along with her husband, two children and mother from her home on Feb 3 returned home on Tuesday.

The announcement of Rashida Bibi’s release was made by the chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), Nasrul­lah Baloch, during a protest demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club.

The VBMP is a non-governmental organisation which represents family members of the people who have been subject to enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

Workers and supporters of different political parties, including BNP-Mengal and National Party, and students also participated in the rally organised by the VBMP.

The VBMP chairman said the father of Rashida Bibi had informed him that she had returned home just half an hour ago. However, her husband, Rahim Zahri, was still missing, he said.

Nasrullah Baloch said the couple, along with their two children and Rashida Bibi’s mother, was taken into custody by security personnel.

However, her mother and his two children were released after two days, he said.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023