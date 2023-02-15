DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2023

Shahbaz Gill seeks acquittal in ‘mutiny’ case

Malik Asad Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking his acquittal in the ‘mutiny’ case, while Ammad Yousuf, director news of a private television channel, challenged the trial court’s order for his indictment in the case.

In the petition, Mr Gill contended that the prosecution had no evidence that connected him with allegations of inciting armed forces personnel for mutiny.

In a related development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition of Mr Yousuf.

His counsel told the court the complainant had nominated Mr Gill in the case while Mr Yousuf and five others were nominated as accused later in the case.

He said the name of accused Arshad Sharif had been deleted from the case after his death while four others media persons had been absolved of the case.

Justice Farooq observed that such objections could be raised before the trial court during proceedings of the case. The court then reserved judgement on Mr Yousuf’s petition.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gas price increase
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

Gas price increase

It is unfortunate that no govt has ever had the political will to resolve Pakistan's economic issues.
Code of conduct
15 Feb, 2023

Code of conduct

IT is telling of the vitiated state of Pakistan’s present-day politics that even outlining a bare minimum ‘code...
‘Seditious’ utterances
15 Feb, 2023

‘Seditious’ utterances

THE PDM government appears hell-bent on clubbing its opponents, particularly those belonging to the PTI, with the ...
Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...