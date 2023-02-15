Shahbaz Gill seeks acquittal in ‘mutiny’ case

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking his acquittal in the ‘mutiny’ case, while Ammad Yousuf, director news of a private television channel, challenged the trial court’s order for his indictment in the case.

In the petition, Mr Gill contended that the prosecution had no evidence that connected him with allegations of inciting armed forces personnel for mutiny.

In a related development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition of Mr Yousuf.

His counsel told the court the complainant had nominated Mr Gill in the case while Mr Yousuf and five others were nominated as accused later in the case.

He said the name of accused Arshad Sharif had been deleted from the case after his death while four others media persons had been absolved of the case.

Justice Farooq observed that such objections could be raised before the trial court during proceedings of the case. The court then reserved judgement on Mr Yousuf’s petition.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023