IHC grants Shahbaz Gill bail in sedition case

Tahir Naseer Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 01:38pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case against Rs500,000 surety bonds.

Details about the duration of bail are yet to be confirmed.

Gill has been detained since August 9, when he was arrested in Islamabad following his controversial remarks allegedly about the army during an ARY News bulletin.

He had approached the IHC for bail on September 2, after a district and sessions court dismissed his plea for post-arrest bail.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up the plea today and approved Gill’s bail after hearing arguments from both sides.

Arguments by Gill’s lawyer

Presenting his arguments, Gill’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, recalled that an additional sessions judge had already rejected a plea for the PTI leader’s bail.

The lawyer said the case against Gill was registered under 14 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code on the basis of a “speech”, and a plea for the disposal of the case was pending in the court.

“The entire case revolves around a speech,” he said.

Safdar contended that the case was based on “mala fide” and politically motivated, adding that the investigation had already been completed and no more articles needed to be confiscated from Gill.

He reminded the court that Gill had served as a special assistant to the prime minister during the PTI’s tenure and was later appointed as party chairperson Imran Khan’s chief of staff.

“He has been very critical of the [incumbent] government,” the lawyer said, at which Justice Minallah told him not to discuss political matters.

“Present your arguments only on legal points,” the IHC CJ directed him.

Following that, Safdar read out the contents of the first information report (FIR) registered against Gill and said police proceedings were very important in the matter.

Justice Minallah then asked him whether Gill had actually made the statements quoted in the FIR.

“How will you justify such comments coming from a party representative? Why do political parties drag the [armed] forces into politics?” the IHC CJ questioned.

Gill’s lawyer responded by saying that statements from the complainant of the case had been a bigger cause of anarchy. “[Gill’s] speech did not cause as much anarchy as the complainant made it out to be.”

He alleged that some parts from Gill’s remarks had been removed and only some parts were put together to make a case.

Reading out Gill’s remarks, he pointed out that the PTI leader had named the senior leaders of the PML-N. But “on the basis of mala fide and as part of a plan, these parts were removed”, the lawyer alleged.

The lawyer contended that Gill’s remarks had only pertained to the “strategic media cell”.

At that, the IHC CJ commented: “This conversation shows to what extent political parties have fuelled hatred.”

Continuing his arguments, Gill’s lawyer contended that no one had the authority to register a case on behalf of the armed forces.

“This case has been registered at the PML-N’s behest. If the armed forces had any reservations, they would have got a case registered themselves.”

Here, Justice Minallah asked the lawyer not to make such statements. “Shahbaz Gill’s remarks were appropriate. It is a separate matter that the armed forces aren’t so weak that such statements would bring their morale down.”

He asked whether the government’s permission had been sought before the registration of the FIR, to which Gill’s lawyer replied in the negative.

Safdar said the matter of Gill’s remand was made controversial and the inclusion of sedition charges also made the case controversial. “A mockery has been made out of sedition cases,” he said, adding that sedition charges were included in cases pertaining to “very serious accusations”.

“It is easy to file a sedition case but very difficult to prove it,” he said, adding that Gill had been in detention for 36 days. “He has already spent enough time in jail for his deeds.”

Moreover, the trial court had concluded that “12 out of 13 sections included in the FIR did not apply to Shahbaz Gill”, the lawyer contended.

Returning to the contents of Gill’s remarks, he said the Supreme Court had issued verdicts on refusing to obey “illegal instructions” and even “Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah said in one of his speeches that illegal instructions shouldn’t be obeyed”.

Justice Minallah, however, said: “Shahbaz Gill’s statements were inappropriate and no justification could be given for them.

“Shahbaz Gill’s statements were also defamatory. People’s reputations should not be maligned.”

He asked the lawyer to explain how the charges in the FIR against Gill were incorrect.

“Wasn’t the representative of a political party aware that the armed forces have taken an oath of not meddling in politics? Shahbaz Gill’s statements were irresponsible, inappropriate and defamatory,” the IHC CJ said.

Prosecutor’s arguments

While presenting his arguments, Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi said, “It is not written anywhere that armed forces will get the case registered themselves.”

He added that according to the law, inciting mutiny was abetting the crime. And Gill made the remarks on television, which had a large audience, the prosecutor said.

“He deliberately made such remarks on television. He deliberately tried to provoke [them].”

At that, Justice Minallah asked him not to give arguments on mutiny.

He added that Gill could only be charged with inciting mutiny if the involvement of another officer or personnel was proved.

“Has any revelation about Shahbaz Gill contacting a soldier been made during the probe? Was any contact made after which Shahbaz Gill tried to incite mutiny? Do you believe that such an irresponsible statement can affect the armed forces?” he asked.

The prosecutor told the court that no proof of Gill contacting a soldier had been found.

“People label others traitor on a whim,” Justice Minallah remarked.

He further noted that the trial court had removed all of the prosecution’s charges from the FIR, barring one. The judge added that the trial court was not satisfied and that was why the sections were removed.

“Did you ever challenge that order of the trial court?” he asked, to which the prosecutor replied there was no need to challenge the order.

However, Justice Minallah said if an “order goes against you, there is a need to challenge it”.

Continuing his arguments, the prosecutor told the court that a forensic report of Gill’s satellite phone was awaited and his mobile phone was in his driver’s custody, which was yet to be recovered. The prosecutor claimed that the satellite phone had “dangerous content”.

He also complained that Gill was not cooperating in the investigation.

The prosecutor also cited Section 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which he said mentioned the punishment for giving statements against the armed forces.

“The section that you are citing says that punishment should be given for statements against an officer,” the IHC CJ corrected him.

At that, the prosecutor argued that Gill’s remarks were about “all of the officers of the armed forces”.

He further contended that Gill had not denied making the statements mentioned in the FIR and accused the PTI leader of trying to “divide the Pakistan Army”.

At one point, Justice Minallah also observed that if social media content was taken under consideration, “half of Pakistan’s population would end up in jail”.

The prosecutor, however, argued that unless people were sent to jail, such acts would not end.

But Justice Minallah said: “Putting people in jail will not be of any use unless efforts are made for betterment.”

He asked the prosecutor why Gill’s bail plea should be dismissed.

“This court has had a consistent stance on bail. After final acquittal, the time spent under arrest cannot be compensated for,” the IHC CJ observed.

The prosecutor then contended that based on his track record, Gill could make remarks similar to those on this case in the future as well.

“If he does this again, a plea can be filed in the trial court,” Justice Minallah said and granted the PTI leader bail against Rs500,000 surety bonds.

The controversy

On August 9, the same day when Gill was arrested, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice stated that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Gill on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army.

The first information report was registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

More to follow

Comments
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:42pm
Granting of bail or acceptance of a bond in lieu of imprisonment by the court of law is the fundamental right of the citizens and residents of any generic democracy in the world including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 01:43pm
Its over for Big B when Gill spills the beans
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 15, 2022 01:44pm
Imran Khan firmly belive in CJ Highcourt and openly praise him in jalsas of hundreds of thousands so the relief provided is no surprise at all, can the same happened with others even those sitting on PM seat like Gillani answer is big NO so no doub that imran is become so strong fascist and hitler because he knows no body can stop him be it armed forces or judiciary so he openly curse everyone and get away with it easily
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 01:46pm
İs the armed forces not breaching the oath by interfering in the political affairs for the last 70 years, dear judge?
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Sep 15, 2022 01:47pm
Let's hope Gill realises he was manipulated and used by pti..
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 15, 2022 01:50pm
RS 500,000 surety bond? Nawaz Sharif left the country after Shehbaz signed on RS 50 bond
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Sep 15, 2022 01:53pm
all are trying to strangulate PTI and sending message to govt as well .... shame on us, all departments, institutes, guardians and custodians of constitution and so called freedom of speech. now they will try to arrest or house arrest or indict IK in sedition and terrorism charges...
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Sep 15, 2022 01:56pm
Go back to your previous life here the entire system is corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 15, 2022 01:57pm
…..neutrals ego is satisfied now by keeping/torturing an innocent civilian for over a month, who happens to question them…..
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 01:58pm
Now what is left for the Govt. to hide?
Reply Recommend 0
JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Sep 15, 2022 02:00pm
Why couldn't the court have made this decision at the very outset instead of putting all concerned through so much stress and pressure. Glad to see sanity prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:00pm
Yes Sir, this system is very corrupt and not fixable. Go back to USA
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:01pm
Kaptaan was not able to save his chief of staff. How will be save people of this country
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 02:02pm
In this case, the whole independent, neutral, impartial, unbiased and non-indoctrinated world knew very well that it was just a matter of time before a bail or bond could be issued/accepted by the court of law in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bay Adab
Sep 15, 2022 02:04pm
Seeing what happened to a middle-class educated person with no criminal record and who is no threat to society, I regret why I returned to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 02:07pm
Meanwhile a convicted criminal maryum and nawaz are out. This is the level of justice in banana republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mustansar Musa Joiya
Sep 15, 2022 02:07pm
Justice delayed is justice denied.......
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 15, 2022 02:08pm
Everyone is compromised and or scared
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Sep 15, 2022 02:08pm
No such law is available for Baluch citizens who are kidnapped illegally.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 02:08pm
Poor guy. In jail tortured and sexually assaulted for no reason. Kindly go back to USA and live your life.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 15, 2022 02:09pm
@Realistic, Today is not the last day of Pakistan. As you sow now so you will reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Sep 15, 2022 02:14pm
Where is Mr. Nue? People understand everything. Do not interfere in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 15, 2022 02:27pm
Put him in Jail so he never talks rubbish
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 15, 2022 02:30pm
@Ghani K, Crooks have privileges!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 15, 2022 02:32pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , a day will come when the chief neutral will shed his uniform...and masses will decide his destiny!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shiraz
Sep 15, 2022 02:32pm
Good decision by IHC Judge. Zeba choudery's conduct where she totally ignored Dr Gill's condition on a stretcher and refused to listen arguments by his council disqualify her as a fair judge. She is incompetent, devoid of humanity and favors torture, should be removed from judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 15, 2022 02:32pm
@Realistic, Wait and see!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Sep 15, 2022 02:32pm
@Asif , stop advocating criminals and the one who stole neckless of Angelina Julie. He (IK) is not cursing instead speaking truth
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 15, 2022 02:34pm
Another defeat for both criminal-minded Maryams
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:37pm
@asma, PTI let him down and could not save him from sexual assault
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Sep 15, 2022 02:39pm
Unless all those who book people on spurious charges are themselves indicted and punished system will not improve.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 02:40pm
bail in sedition case !! and without imposing any restrictions of activities and movements!!.it's. perhaps because the government is considered to be weak and incapable of protecting the lives of the institutions' staff given the fact that the gang of thugs and its godfather are running amok threatening the said staff even terrorising them, the judiciary is no exception
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:42pm
@Alim, Fake explanation on behalf of fake imported gov.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:43pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Why blame neutrals it was SS that is what he did in Punjab killing innocent pregnant women.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 15, 2022 02:47pm
Good to hear that, at least some difference between Ali Wazir and Gill.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 15, 2022 02:51pm
so the point was to keep him behind bars and torture physically and emotionally .. mission accomplished neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Sep 15, 2022 02:52pm
@Imran Abbas, what credibility will have his statements?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Sep 15, 2022 02:59pm
Mr. Shahbaz Gill deserved pre-trial bail and the due process of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Kangaroo
Sep 15, 2022 03:00pm
Niazi must be delirious now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Sep 15, 2022 03:03pm
@Alim, He did nothing wrong in broader sense. The whole thing appears to be z farce
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Sep 15, 2022 03:05pm
Army is not party in the case and didn't register case against Gill. Hence FIR against Gill is based on political enmity and must be removed.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Sep 15, 2022 03:32pm
@Qamar Ahmed, exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 15, 2022 03:55pm
@Imran Abbas, who has the big B in this case?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 15, 2022 03:57pm
@Asif , time is always changing without fail!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Wahid
Sep 15, 2022 04:07pm
Well-done PDM by converting a shallow rival into a powerful opponent of future.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 04:09pm
Such acts by corrupt government functionaries simply further alienate them
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 15, 2022 04:20pm
Funny, a convict like Nawaz Sharif only needed a Rs50 stamp
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 15, 2022 04:21pm
What they (Importeds) get from it.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 15, 2022 04:21pm
What did Maryam Safdar had to pay to be out on bail all this time ? Double standards much Supreme Court?
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Sep 15, 2022 04:32pm
@asma, you believe in lies of khan
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 15, 2022 04:34pm
Now he should try to find a way to leave the banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Sep 15, 2022 04:55pm
Military led democracy in Pakistan took too long to let this PhD qualified scholar free from torture! Pakistan will suffer if military kept on interfering in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 15, 2022 05:00pm
Putting innocent people in jail and torturing them for just speaking the truth has made Pakistan a country ruled by force and not abiding the laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 15, 2022 05:01pm
ladlay
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 15, 2022 05:06pm
I hope Gil learned his lesson . The onus is on Gil now what he does next . My advice , stay away from IKN and stay closer to other PTI leaders .
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Sep 15, 2022 05:08pm
Hope Zeba Chaudhry is not offended!
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Sep 15, 2022 05:14pm
Seems like carefully scripted decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 15, 2022 05:41pm
About time. Somebody should be answerable for what happened to him while in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Sep 15, 2022 09:01pm
Athar is siding with Imran. Mark my word.
Reply Recommend 0

