DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2023

Afghan journalists win case against UK govt over relocation

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 10:18am

LONDON: Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC broadcaster won a legal challenge on Monday against Britain’s refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan, which they said put them at high risk of being killed by the Taliban rulers.

The journalists’ lawyers told London’s High Court in December that the government had “betrayed the debt of gratitude” owed to them by refusing to relocate them after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in Aug 2021.

Representatives for the government had argued that none of the eight were eligible for relocation under its Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme.

David Blundell, a lawyer for the Ministry of Defence, said the Taliban’s perception that the BBC is a part of the British government was irrelevant. But Judge Peter Lane said in a written ruling that the perception was “clearly relevant” to the risks the journalists faced.

The decision on whether to relocate the eight will now have to be taken again, which their lawyers said would have be done within three weeks. The journalists were embedded with military personnel and worked on British government-funded projects, the lawyers said.

As part of their work, they spoke out against the Taliban and exposed corruption and abuse, resulting in numerous threats and attacks by Taliban fighters, the lawyers added. Erin Alcock, who represented the journalists, said her clients have been “living in fear for over 18 months”.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said the department does not comment in detail on specific legal cases, but was considering potential next steps.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...
Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.