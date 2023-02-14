DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2023

Imad vows ‘aggressive cricket’ from Kings

Mir Shabbar Ali Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 11:34am

KARACHI: Imad Wasim isn’t too bothered about what the year ahead will bring. The ODI World Cup looms on the horizon with rumours that the discarded all-rounder has a chance of getting back into the national team fold. For now, though, the Karachi Kings captain is putting al his focus on the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The Kings open their campaign in the eighth season against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium on Tuesday with Imad restored as skipper after Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, moved to Zalmi. Imad doesn’t feel that the opening game will be spiced up up because Babar is on the other side and says he’s “living in the moment”.

“At this moment, I’m not to bothered about the World Cup,” Imad told Dawn in an interview on Monday.

“Right now, I’m leading Kings and the aim is to play good cricket and all my focus is on the PSL.”

On the spectre of facing Babar on the opposite side, Imad added: “Every game is a spicy affair in the PSL. We know they’re going to come hard at us and we’re ready for it.”

The Kings, who won the PSL in 2020, had a disastrous campaign last time out, finishing bottom in the round-robin stage. Imad is advocating aggressive cricket from his side.

“I always believe in playing aggressive, positive cricket,” he said. “We will assess the situation of the pitch first and then we will start thinking about how we go about it.

“The way the game is, if you don’t take wickets in the middle overs or the powerplay, the opposition will get away. But we’re going to try using a mystery spinner or a quick bowler [to do that for us]. We know conditions are good for batters in Karachi so we will be looking to take wickets.”

Pacer Mohammad Amir remains the Kings’ main bowling weapon but Imad is looking at veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir to inspire his side. “He has always delivered in the PSL,” noted Imad.

The Kings captain is also hoping that the mercurial Haider Ali shines through this season.

“I’ve always believed in Haider … especially when he was playing under me in Northern,” said Imad. “The key is to keep him up the order so he can score runs. I’ve watched him closely and I believe this will be his season.”

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tainted legacy
Updated 14 Feb, 2023

Tainted legacy

The Bajwa doctrine must be reassessed, and its lesser-known dimensions audited in depth and brought into the public eye.
Caught at sea
14 Feb, 2023

Caught at sea

POOR fishermen on both sides of the border are amongst the hardest-hit victims of the decades-old Pakistan-India...
Organ racket
14 Feb, 2023

Organ racket

THANKS to the sustained efforts of activists and health professionals, the illegal organ transplantation trade has...
Poor tax collection
13 Feb, 2023

Poor tax collection

AT a time when the government is struggling to seek a bailout from the IMF, the 0.4 percentage point drop in the...
Another lynching
13 Feb, 2023

Another lynching

THERE is no question about it: we are living in a hell of our own making. The kind of mediaevalism that was ...
Rangers’ violence
Updated 13 Feb, 2023

Rangers’ violence

These episodes show once again that the country needs law-enforcement officials to behave with dignity and professionalism.