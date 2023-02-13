173 Gandhara art pieces from museums in Pakistan loaned to China

Apart from life size statues of Siddhartha and Buddha, the artefacts include Greek specimens from the 2nd to 5th century AD collection discovered from Swat, Gandhara and Taxila valleys.—Courtesy Department of Archaeology and Museums

ISLAMABAD: The Depart­ment of Archaeology and Museums has loaned one of the largest consignments of masterpieces of Gandhara art to China for an exhibition in Beijing.

Comprising 173 masterpieces of Gandhara art from the Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Hund, Taxila, Karachi and Islamabad museums, these artifacts will go on display on Feb 15 at the Palace Museum Forbidden City. The exhibition will run for three months.

The provincial departments of archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had provided active support and loaned some of the best specimens of Gandhara art from their collections for the exhibition.

“Dignitaries and top officials from Pakistan will attend the event. Pakistan Embassy in China, Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan played a key role in materialising this important event. The exhibition will open new vistas of cooperation in the fields of museums and cultural heritage between China and Pakistan,” Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums Dr Mehmoodul Hassan said.

He said the Palace Museum was one the most prestigious and largest institutions of China for promotion and preservation of cultural heritage. “Palace Museum will provide cooperation and assistance to its Pakistani counterparts in the fields of archaeological research, conservation of monuments, documentation, and treatment of museum artifacts and scholarships for young Pakistani professionals,” the official elaborated.

Joint projects with Palace Museum in these fields would help in capacity building of the institutions to preserve and promote cultural heritage of the nation, he said.

The last time Pakistan loaned such a huge consignment of ancient artifacts was in 2008. As many as 250 historical items were loaned to Germany. These artifacts were also exhibited in Switzerland and France, before returning home in 2011.

The Chinese had also requested for 250 items; however, Lahore Museum was unable to contribute due to administrative reasons.

Besides life size and small statues of Siddhartha and Buddha, which depict his birth, early palace life and the periods after enlightenment, the artifacts also include Greek specimens from the best 2nd century to 5th century AD collection discovered from Swat, Gandhara and Taxila valleys.

Islamabad Museum has also loaned 10 specimens, including a gold Greek 2nd century bowl.

Dr Hassan told Dawn that the exhibition was part of the 70th anniversary of friendly and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. “To ensure befitting participation of Pakistan in the celebrations and to promote its cultural wealth at the international level, the Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, Islamabad, is arranging this grand exhibition of the Buddhist Art of Gandhara at Palace Museum (Forbidden City), Beijing,” he added.

