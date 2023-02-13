BNP-M protests raid on MPA’s house

NOSHKI: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against rising inflation, worsening law and order situation and a raid on the house of its lawmaker.

The rally was attended by a large number of supporters, including women and children. The protesters chanted slogans demanding peace, eradication of drugs and measures to curb inflation.

Addressing the protesters, BNP-M leaders criticised the raid on member of the provincial assembly Babu Raheem Mengal’s house in Quetta.

MPA Mengal, MPA Shakila Naveed Dehwar, BNP-M Noshki chapter president Bahadur Khan Mengal, and other leaders vowed to participate in the political struggle for the rights of Balochistan and its people. They said some powerful quarters were trying to suppress the voices of Balochistan to fulfil their “inimical ambitions”.

They alleged the raid on MPA’s house was not a new tactic as there has been a long list of injustices committed against the province and its people.

People of Balochistan have suffered atrocities since 1970, the speakers lamented, adding that law and order in the province was being deliberately destroyed. They claimed that drug peddling has been rampant in Noshki but the authorities are indifferent to the issue.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023