Today's Paper | February 13, 2023

Iran deports 63 Pakistanis

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 07:11am

TAFTAN: Iranian authorities deported 63 Pakistani immigrants via Mir Javeh-Taftan border crossing near Chagai district on Sunday.

According to official sources, 50 of the 63 deportees hail from Punjab, seven from Sindh and six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initial interrogation suggested the illegal migrants intended to enter Turkiye from Iran first and from there they planned to sneak into Europe.

They were arrested in different cities of Iran. The detained people were later handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further interrogation.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

