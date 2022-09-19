DAWN.COM Logo

Passenger deported for punching window on Dubai-bound flight

Mohammad Asghar Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 09:15am

RAWALPINDI: A man was arrested and later deported to Pakistan by authorities at Dubai airport, for “erratic behaviour” and causing disturbance on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Peshawar.

According to sources, a male passenger boarded PIA’s flight PK-283 on Wednesday from Peshawar to Dubai. As the flight took off, he started asking the cabin crew to get him off the aircraft.

He then started punching and kicking the seats and also damaged a window shutter, causing panic among the passengers.

Upon arrival in Dubai the cabin crew escorted the passenger through security. Later the local authorities informed the PIA management who immediately sent a two-member team from Islamabad to bring the passenger back.

Video footage of the incident showed flight attendants trying to calm the passenger, asking him to refrain from this behaviour. According to the crew members, the passenger started giving Azaan and offering prayer at the aisle and then lied down there.

After much effort, the hands and feet of the passenger were tied as per aviation procedures and he was restrained, the spokesman said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2022

Comments (17)
Shaan Khan
Sep 19, 2022 09:17am
What a complete dunce. Must be a PTI supporter.
AJ
Sep 19, 2022 09:18am
Having a panic attack…
Alrehan
Sep 19, 2022 09:24am
Sad to hear these people bringing down our name of Country
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 19, 2022 09:34am
Home sickness for a first time traveller.
Maria
Sep 19, 2022 09:39am
Looks like a distressed or mentally unstable person. Hope he gets required treatment
Super Dehati
Sep 19, 2022 09:40am
Behaved like a standard Imran Khan lover.
Zulfiqat
Sep 19, 2022 09:41am
Probably needs psychiatric help. Had a panic attack.
Mrs Khalil
Sep 19, 2022 09:47am
He must be mentally disturbed , such people need psychiatric treatment and support , don’t treat them like criminals . Need to create Awareness about mental disorders in the society .
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 19, 2022 09:51am
May be he felt the aircraft can be crash soon so he become panic in his mind
Uncle Sam
Sep 19, 2022 10:04am
Typical pakistan behavior.
FAZ
Sep 19, 2022 10:08am
Mentally disturbed individual.
Ali
Sep 19, 2022 10:11am
Poor guy was obviously having a panic attack and was probably flying for the first time.
Asif
Sep 19, 2022 10:17am
Check who he was agenuine Pakistani or someone from millions of our afghan brothers who have now become Pakistani by giving bribes
Azaad
Sep 19, 2022 10:20am
@Asif , How is that relevant? Obviously this poor guy was having a panic attack
Nadeem Sheikh
Sep 19, 2022 10:40am
Could be a Psychiatric patient. Please be careful with comments
Anjum Pervez
Sep 19, 2022 10:45am
@Alrehan, what name?
Anjum Pervez
Sep 19, 2022 10:46am
Obviously not a normal person.
