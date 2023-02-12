DAWN.COM Logo

Peshawar sessions judge sacked for corruption

Bureau Report Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 10:59am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has dismissed from service a district and sessions judge, Syed Asghar Shah, after he was found guilty of corruption, and has also ordered recovery of over Rs15 million from him.

According to an order released by PHC’s Registrar Inamullah Khan, pursuant to a fact finding report, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the said judicial officer under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Disciplinary) Rules, 2011, and he was served with a charge sheet and statement of allegations.

It was stated that the inquiry officer conducted the probe and submitted the report, following which, he was served with final show-cause notice, and after receiving reply thereof, he was personally heard.

However, the order stated he could not defend himself either in his written reply or during the personal hearing.

It was stated that on the strength of material available on record, the accused officer had been found guilty of corruption, inefficiency and misconduct. Therefore, major penalty of dismissal from service was awarded to him.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023

