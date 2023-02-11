DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2023

Weekly inflation remains high

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation remained at an elevated level compared to a year ago, driven by high prices of onions, chicken, eggs, diesel and petrol, official data showed on Friday.

Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), was 34.83 per cent year-on-year during the week ended on Feb 9, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

The items whose prices increased the most were onions (up 508pc), chicken (93.2pc), diesel (81.4pc), eggs (79.2pc), broken basmati rice (68.9pc), petrol (68.8pc), Irri-6/9 rice (68.3pc), moong pulse (66.3pc), tea (63.9pc), bananas (61.9pc), gram pulse (56.8pc), bread (50.7pc), LPG (50.4pc), mash pulse (50.3pc) and powdered salt (46.5pc).

The items whose prices fell the most included tomatoes (-57.8pc), powdered chillies (-12.4pc), and electricity charges (-12.3) for the first quintile.

The 34.83pc overall jump in prices is the highest annual rise since the week ended Sept 15, 2022, when the SPI inflation was 40.6pc.

However, the week-on-week change in prices showed short-term inflation eased to 0.17pc during the week compared to the previous reading of 2.82pc.

The SPI is calculated every week to gauge a change in the prices of essential commodities at shorter intervals. The index monitors the prices of 51 items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities.

When compared to the previous week, the prices of 29 items increased, five items decreased, and 17 items remained stable.

The highest change was noted in the prices of potatoes (up 7.2pc), chicken (6.9pc), bananas (6.5pc), 1kg pack of vegetable ghee (5.7pc), broken basmati rice (3.8pc), Irri-6/9 rice (3.64pc), 2.5kg pack of vegetable ghee (2.71pc), 5kg pack of cooking oil (2.6pc), and mash pulse (2.42pc). The prices of mustard oil, garlic and moong pulse increased by 2.2pc each.

The five items whose prices dropped compared to the previous week were onions (-9.8pc), tomatoes (-5.4pc), eggs (-3.4pc), wheat flour (-2.7pc), and sugar (-0.31pc).

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Final IMF deal?
Updated 11 Feb, 2023

Final IMF deal?

We don’t know exactly what the final agreement with the IMF would entail for the people.
Moscow boycott
11 Feb, 2023

Moscow boycott

NATURE abhors a vacuum, and if Pakistan does not attend key international meetings, it leaves the field open to...
Fuel shortages
11 Feb, 2023

Fuel shortages

WE should have seen this coming. As has become the norm over the past 10 months or so, reports of a looming shortage...
Ridiculous laws
Updated 10 Feb, 2023

Ridiculous laws

The criminalisation of defamation will come back to haunt those championing it today.
Victim-blaming
10 Feb, 2023

Victim-blaming

ONE of the perpetrators of the gang rape in Islamabad’s F-9 park had ‘advice’ for the victim that showed him ...
Jumbo cabinet
10 Feb, 2023

Jumbo cabinet

AT a time when the nation is struggling to maintain financial solvency, the federal government is sending all the...