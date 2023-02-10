IBA to conduct study on problems faced by women-owned businesses

KARACHI: The Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and Sindh investment department (SID) signed an agreement for conducting a study on constraints being faced by women-owned, managed businesses in the metropolis.

IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi and Sindh government official Anwar Ali Shar signed the document.

Mr Shar shared that this was a World Bank-sponsored research project under Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (Click).

Dr Zaidi highlighted the importance of the project and its benefits for improving policies to increase participation of women in business activities.

He introduced the IBA project team led by CED director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz and comprising Dr Khadija Bari, Dr Farah Naz and Azad Ahmed.

Dr Ejaz thanked the investment department and Click for the opportunity.

She presented the project plan, its background, objectives, methodology, contribution and the impact that the study promises.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Qasim Naveed Qamar, Investment Secretary Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, and others attended the event.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2023