Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

Suzuki raises rates amid plant closure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:50am

KARACHI: By annou­ncing to keep production activities suspended from Feb 13-17 due to continued shortage of parts and accessories, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has jacked up prices of various car models by Rs130,000-350,000.

The new prices of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS models are Rs2.034 million, Rs2.3­59m, Rs2.528m and Rs2.651m, up by Rs175,000-228,000.

WagonR VXR, VXL and AGS models now carry new rates of Rs2.877m, Rs3.052m and Rs3.348m showing a jump of Rs248,000-289,000. With a rise of Rs287,000-337,000, Cultus prices have been increased to Rs3.326m, Rs3.544m and Rs3.906m.

