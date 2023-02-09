Suzuki raises rates amid plant closure

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: By announcing to keep production activities suspended from Feb 13-17 due to continued shortage of parts and accessories, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has jacked up prices of various car models by Rs130,000-350,000.
The new prices of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS models are Rs2.034 million, Rs2.359m, Rs2.528m and Rs2.651m, up by Rs175,000-228,000.
WagonR VXR, VXL and AGS models now carry new rates of Rs2.877m, Rs3.052m and Rs3.348m showing a jump of Rs248,000-289,000. With a rise of Rs287,000-337,000, Cultus prices have been increased to Rs3.326m, Rs3.544m and Rs3.906m.
Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023
