Musa Elahi gets protective bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted interim protective bail to Musa Elahi, a son of former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, till Feb 15.

Musa Elahi appeared before the court along with his counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar.

The lawyer told the court that Gujrat police registered a criminal case against his client and also raided his residence. He said the case was a result of political victimisation at the behest of the government. He said the petitioner wanted to join the investigation to prove his innocence but the police would arrest him.

He asked the court to grant a protective bail to the petitioner so that he could approach a court of relevant jurisdiction for pre-arrest bail before joining the police investigation.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh granted protective bail to Musa Elahi and directed him to appear before the court concerned by Feb 15.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023