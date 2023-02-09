DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2023

Musa Elahi gets protective bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 06:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted interim protective bail to Musa Elahi, a son of former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, till Feb 15.

Musa Elahi appeared before the court along with his counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar.

The lawyer told the court that Gujrat police registered a criminal case against his client and also raided his residence. He said the case was a result of political victimisation at the behest of the government. He said the petitioner wanted to join the investigation to prove his innocence but the police would arrest him.

He asked the court to grant a protective bail to the petitioner so that he could approach a court of relevant jurisdiction for pre-arrest bail before joining the police investigation.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh granted protective bail to Musa Elahi and directed him to appear before the court concerned by Feb 15.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuses
Updated 09 Feb, 2023

No excuses

The govt should stop attempting to hijack the electoral process with its shenanigans and assist ECP to fulfill its role.
Growing expenses
09 Feb, 2023

Growing expenses

WITH their costs going up following the massive currency devaluation and increase in fuel prices in the last couple...
Toxic environment
09 Feb, 2023

Toxic environment

FOR millions in our teeming cities, clean air and water have become luxuries. What is even more alarming is that...
A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.