Ex-minister Wajahat Hussain, son booked in attempted murder case

GUJRAT: Karianwala Police Station on Thursday booked senior PML-Q leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi in yet another case on charges of attempting to murder a local PML-N leader, trespassing on his house and issuing him life threats.

The case has been lodged on the report of PML-N’s Gujrat senior vice president and former chairman of Hajiwala Union Council Muhammad Ali Gujjar under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

An outlaw, Ahsan, and 11 unidentified suspects have also been booked in the case.

The complainant alleged he was an aspirant for PP-31 (Karianwala-Tanda) and both these leaders of the PML-Q, who were his political opponents, had hired Ahsan to kill him. He said the suspects had attacked his house on Jan 23 and opened indiscriminate fire while Wajahat and his son, Musa, remained outside his house in their car to supervise the attack.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala extended the interim bail of Chaudhry Musa Elahi until Feb 13 in case of Kotla Civil Hospital clash between the supporters of PML-N and the PML Q.

The court had earlier granted Mr Elahi bail before arrest until Feb 2; however, he did not appear in the court on Thursday and his lawyer produced a medical certificate.

Gujrat police had registered a case of the clash against 234 people of Kotla group on Jan 16 and later on added sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against at least 30 people of the PML-Q, including Musa.

Another case against Musa and Chaudhry Wajahat was lodged with Ghalib Market Police Station in Lahore on charge of planning and attacking the lawmakers in Kotla Arab Ali Khan town of Gujrat on report of Muhammad Bilal, the secretary of PML-N MNA Abid Raza Kotla.

Police had earlier raided the Kunjah house residence of former Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi near Gujrat in search of Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain to arrest him in the cases mentioned above as Mr Hussain had not yet got bail before arrest.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023