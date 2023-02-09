Pakistanis living in Afghanistan to get travel passes

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Authorities here have decided to issue special cards to Pakistani nationality holders living in the border areas inside Afghanistan to facilitate their hassle-free cross-border movement.

Officials said that all those, who were interested in receiving the special cards for movement from Afghanistan into Pakistan, would be issued a form, which would be filled and submitted to the office of the tehsilsdar concerned. The forms, according to the officials, would be attested and thoroughly checked before being submitted.

Meanwhile, Utmanzai elders said that Pakistani nationals living across the border in Khost, Paktia and Paktika provinces were facing immense problems while travelling across the border to meet their family members.

On request of the area residents, the armed forces decided to issue special passes to Pakistani nationals having a valid national identity card.

The special cards would enable Pakistani national families to easily travel across the border. Utmanzai elders have appreciated the step.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023