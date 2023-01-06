DAWN.COM Logo

US provides $60m in 2022 for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Amin Ahmed Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: The US has so far provided more than $273 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and its host communities. In the fiscal year 2022, the US provided nearly $60 million in assistance to the Afghan refugees and Pakistani host communities.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, US Ambassador Donald Blome said: “The United States is grateful to Pakistan for generously hosting Afghan refugees for more than four decades, and we are proud to continue our support for this worthwhile cause.”

The US assistance is increasing school enrollment for Afghan and Pakistani children in KP and Balochistan, improving Pakistani healthcare services and boosting nutrition programmes in areas hosting Afghans, promoting livelihood activities for refugees and host communities, improving water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, and supporting recovery from the health and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the US support, the UNHCR was on the ground immediately to respond to the devastating floods of 2022 — providing life-saving relief items to Pakistanis and Afghan refugees,” noted UNHCR representative in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida.

Unicef representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil thanked the US for its support and enabling Unicef to make a positive difference in the lives of Afghan refugees.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023

Ayub
Jan 06, 2023 08:42am
So the US is paying for Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Pakistan finds unique and creative ways of leaching dollars from the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Jan 06, 2023 08:53am
$60 million for year 2022 divide by 5 million Afghan refugees translates into $12 per refugee per year or $1 per month or just 0.033 cents…now that is some aid…indeed priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Jan 06, 2023 08:56am
And the money went to buy more papa Jones franchisees
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 06, 2023 08:56am
Not grateful enough. The country has lost 20 years to your war. You can't give that back to us. And, let's not start on the Soviets before that.
Reply Recommend 0
@ Dr.Amber
Jan 06, 2023 09:02am
@Light at the end of the tunnel, Noone dragged Pakistan to war, Pakistani leaders went for the money.Instead of cursing US take past and present leaders to task including establishment
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya
Jan 06, 2023 09:04am
@Light at the end of the tunnel, do more.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Jan 06, 2023 09:06am
This aid was not for afghans refugees to feed them but for them living in pakistan on behalf of US. Afghans living in pakistan have become the greatest business, sportsman and receive good education.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 06, 2023 09:07am
Because of this amount which is mostly looted by top official including politicians and army generals we are unable to send back our Afghan brothers and sisters to their home country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jan 06, 2023 09:09am
Bribe for what , rewards of regime change …..
Reply Recommend 0
Pindi Boyz
Jan 06, 2023 09:10am
Great effort by the US to provide much needed aid to the Afghan refugees.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Jan 06, 2023 09:12am
@Light at the end of the tunnel, Did anyone force Pakistan to join the war against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan? Wasn't it Pakistan that ran to the US to beg for military intervention?
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jan 06, 2023 09:14am
Check Sharif. and Bajwa bank accounts
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 06, 2023 09:19am
It will be rerouted even before it reaches Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 06, 2023 09:19am
All that money has gone into deep pockets in Rawalpindi!
Reply Recommend 0
Infact
Jan 06, 2023 09:21am
Peanuts
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Jan 06, 2023 09:30am
Pakistan charges even for taking care of their family, but makes a lot of noise about how generous they are
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 06, 2023 09:30am
Pakistan should grant citizenship to all the hardworking Afghan refugee brothers & sisters.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Jan 06, 2023 09:33am
Typical - USA gives Pakistan $60 million and nobody says thanks. In case you didn't know it - they didn't have to give us anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Jan 06, 2023 09:34am
Looks like,The great Iron brother might need to write off few billions as new stainless steel brotherhood is getting formed.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Jan 06, 2023 09:34am
@Mushahid, ...indeed...0.033 cents per day is like no aid!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 06, 2023 09:39am
@@ Dr.Amber, they don't exactly ask? Remember you are either with them or against them. Get ready for sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 06, 2023 09:40am
@Aditya, do go away
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Jan 06, 2023 09:45am
@Jughnoo, no, no no it’s corner plots now
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Jan 06, 2023 09:46am
@M. Emad , Pakistan has already...Would Bangladesh do the same for millions of Rohingya refugees?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Jan 06, 2023 09:46am
How about their own money deposited to you on good faith?
Reply Recommend 0

