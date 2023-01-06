US provides $60m in 2022 for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The US has so far provided more than $273 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and its host communities. In the fiscal year 2022, the US provided nearly $60 million in assistance to the Afghan refugees and Pakistani host communities.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, US Ambassador Donald Blome said: “The United States is grateful to Pakistan for generously hosting Afghan refugees for more than four decades, and we are proud to continue our support for this worthwhile cause.”

The US assistance is increasing school enrollment for Afghan and Pakistani children in KP and Balochistan, improving Pakistani healthcare services and boosting nutrition programmes in areas hosting Afghans, promoting livelihood activities for refugees and host communities, improving water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, and supporting recovery from the health and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the US support, the UNHCR was on the ground immediately to respond to the devastating floods of 2022 — providing life-saving relief items to Pakistanis and Afghan refugees,” noted UNHCR representative in Pakistan Noriko Yoshida.

Unicef representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil thanked the US for its support and enabling Unicef to make a positive difference in the lives of Afghan refugees.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023