Amir Dogar among 25 arrested as PTI, PML-N workers clash outside ECP office in Multan

Tassur Subhani Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 08:24pm
<p>This image shows PTI leader Amir Dogar being arrested in Multan on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Police in Multan arrested 25 PTI and PML-N workers, including former MNA Amir Dogar, following a clash outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Multan police spokesperson Fyaz Ahmad told Dawn.com that 15 PTI workers, including Dogar, were arrested after a clash with PML-N workers outside the commission’s office.

He said Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulgasht Qazi Ali Raza arrested Dogar from his “dera” (camp).

The police spokesperson added that 10 PML-N workers had also been arrested, adding that action was being taken against party workers on the ECP’s request.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the spokesperson for the provincial election commissioner said Multan police had been directed to take “strict action” with regards to the incidents and to submit a report.

The statement added that those involved had been arrested and more arrests would be made after the first information report (FIR) was registered.

PTI cries foul

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar termed Dogar’s arrest to be “another fresh example of growing fascism”, adding that the “funeral of democracy is being carried out”.

PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib condemned the arrest and demanded the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “stop the use of dirty tactics”. He demanded that Dogar be released immediately.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the arrest was a part of the “fascist government’s state policy of bullet and sticks”.

“The clerk has once again, on the directions of the PDM, filed an FIR on a diligent leader like Amir Dogar.”

PTI leader Usman Dar said there was a “law of the jungle in the country with no one to interrogate the thieves”.

PTI’s Azam Swati also condemned the arrest, saying the “fascist government cannot silence the wave of criticism that haunts them every night”.

