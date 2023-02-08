DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2023

Musadik Malik warns against hoarding petrol, says fuel supplies are sufficient

Tahir Sherani | Dawn.com Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 09:24pm
<p>Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik asserted on Wednesday that Pakistan had sufficient fuel supplies as he warned those hoarding petrol and diesel stocks of “dire consequences”.

The comments come as a number of petrol pumps in several major and small cities of Punjab have been facing a severe shortage of petrol.

The situation is particularly troubling in some major cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, where several petrol pumps have either no or a meagre supply of petrol for the last many days allegedly due to squeezed supply from oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Addressing a press conference today in Islamabad, Malik warned hoarders and said: “Some people, like always, are hoarding … I want to request those people to stop today and consider this request a warning … you won’t be able to hoard and rob the people’s right.

“This is our resolve and you will have to bear very strict consequences if you persist. We will cancel your licences. Your business will end as a result of your attempt to avail the benefits for four to five days.”

The minister was of the view that a “few people” were involved in creating an artificial shortage with the aim of selling fuel in the future at exorbitant rates.

He said the government would ensure the state’s writ at any cost. “I request to those hoarding petroleum products to shun this practice and to not challenge the writ of the state.”

Regarding current stocks of petroleum products, the minister said: “Sufficient useable stocks of petroleum products are available in the country to meet petrol needs for 20 days and diesel for 29 days. This excludes cargoes arriving and waiting in the sea for berthing.”

Malik said prices of petroleum products were revised by the government as per the scheduled time, international market and rupee-dollar parity, adding that at the moment “there is no plan to raise prices”.

Replying to a question, he said an agreement with Russia would hopefully be finalised, following which low-cost crude oil would start arriving in Pakistan.

Ogra asks Punjab chief secretary to take action against hoarders

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretary asking him to take action against those illegally hoarding petrol and diesel stocks.

In a letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Ogra’s Senior Executive Director - Enforcement Sohail Ahmed Tariq wrote that the authority had identified, through market intelligence, locations in Punjab that “might be in use to dump/store [petroleum] products for inventory gains”.

These 19 locations were contributing to the existing shortage of petroleum products in different cities of Punjab, thereby committing illegal acts, he added.

The letter asked the Punjab chief secretary to take immediate action against the culprits to prevent inconvenience for the public.

Traders and industry sources had warned last month that Pakistan could face a crunch in fuel supplies in February as banks have stopped financing and facilitating payments for imports due to depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A grave tragedy
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

A grave tragedy

It is hoped that Pakistan continues to send as many personnel and relief goods as needed to Turkiye, Syria.
Pharma shutdown
08 Feb, 2023

Pharma shutdown

IN the midst of an economic and political maelstrom, a fresh crisis threatens the availability of drugs in the...
PSL season
Updated 08 Feb, 2023

PSL season

PSL has provided a launching pad for several of the team’s current stars, and for them, hitting top form will be key.
No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...