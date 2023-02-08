Petrol pumps in Punjab areas face fuel shortage

LAHORE: A number of petrol pumps in several major and small cities of Punjab have been facing severe shortage of petrol, annoying motorists who were seen waiting in long queues at petrol pumps to buy the commodity.

The situation seems worst in some major cities like Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad where several petrol pumps have either no or meager supply of petrol for the last many days allegedly due to squeezed supply from the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“In Lahore, around 70 of the total 450 pumps are dry. The areas where the pumps are closed due to shortage of petrol include Shahdra, Wagah, Litton Road and Jain Mandar,” Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s secretary information Khawaja Atif told Dawn.

Talking about other cities, he said in Gujranwala around 70 per cent pumps had no petrol due to short supplies from the OMCs. Moreover, many pumps are also without petrol for several days in Faisal­abad, Okara, Sahiwal and other districts.

However, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik claimed that there is no shortage of fuel as stock of petrol is available for the next 20 days and that of diesel for 25 days.

Speaking at a Geo News programme, he warned that the licenses of those rationing petrol will be cancelled if they are identified.

