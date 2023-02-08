Capital police officers transferred to KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday transferred senior police officers from Islamabad to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies by PTI, both these provinces are being run by the caretaker governments.

According to the notifications issued by the Establishment Division, the powerful Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chattha has been transferred to Punjab with immediate effect.

Another senior officer of BS-20 of the Police Service of Pakistan Zeeshan Asghar has also been transferred to Punjab. He was awaiting posting at the Establishment Division.

A BS-20 officer of the PSP Usman Akram Gondal who was working with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been transferred to Punjab.

However, another officer of BS-20 Sarfraz Ahmed Falki who was serving in the Punjab has been posted in the Establishment Division.

PSP officer of BS-20 Abdul Ghafoor Afridi who was posted at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has been transferred to KP.

Sources in the Establishment Division told Dawn that the government has not issued direction for posting of any senior officer from Punjab or any other province to Islamabad to fill the post of DIG operations fell vacant after the transfer of Chattha.

According to the sources, the federal government is likely to fill this job with one of the four officers of similar rank currently posted in Islamabad.

The vacant position might be given to DIG Headquarters Awais Ahmed, DIG Security Hassan Reza Khan, DIG Law and Order Rommel Akram and DIG Syed Fareed Ali who is working as Director General Safe City Project.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023