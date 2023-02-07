DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Cars get costlier amid uncertain delivery dates

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Amid an uncertain vehicle delivery situation, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) on Monday again raised prices of various models by Rs260,000-550,000 in less than two weeks.

Some 12 days back, HACL had increased the rate by Rs300,000-550,000 due to the rupee devaluation, uncertain economic conditions and high inflation.

Dealers of various assemblers offer a different schedule for the delivery of vehicles due to suspension in booking, plant shutdown and parts availability issues, while others entice customers through price-lock offers and instant delivery options with price increase warnings.

Booking has been kept open in various models but without any delivery dates. For example, Honda BR-V is ready for immediate delivery while some City variants are available in February and some in April. However, no delivery dates are available for Honda Civic and HR-V models.

Some back orders that were scheduled to be delivered in November 2022 were revised for delivery in June/July this year, forcing many customers to take a refund of amounts paid at the time of bookings.

A dealer, who asked not to be named, said it is unlawful for the local assemblers to take bookings despite their inability to deliver the vehicles in time. Due to rising prices, all customers are liable to pay an additional amount if a price hike is made.

He said there should be a clear policy on price-lock and delivery commitment if a booking is going to continue.

A Toyota dealer said that booking is temporarily on hold due to a complete plant shutdown from Feb 1-14. However, the company was previously giving delivery time for July onwards for various vehicles, while Revo and Rocco vehicles were available in a month.

He said the footfall of customers interested in booking vehicles at our showroom has dropped by 60-70 per cent as compared to January following the persistent rise in interest rates, high prices and State Bank of Pakistan’s curbs on auto financing.

Some Hyundai Nishat dealers said the company is offering one month time on various models on full payment from the customers. The discount on registration of vehicles had been suspended from Jan 1.

A Suzuki dealer said the booking has been closed since last month.

Kia vehicle dealers are offering price-lock offers for a limited time by offering a note of caution regar­ding price hikes any time. The company is taking the booking and delivery is being made in the current month on full payment.

Amid highly depressed sales during IHFY23, Farhan Mahmood of Sherman Securities anticipates 44pc month-on-month drop in auto sales to 9,100 units in January as result of a 74pc MoM drop in sales of Pak Suzuki due to plant shutdown.

Sales of Indus Motor Company and HACL may remain higher by 24pc and 30pc to 3,500 and 2,700 units, he opined.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No pardon for rape
Updated 07 Feb, 2023

No pardon for rape

Cultural filters and biases can often lead to faulty applications of the law.
Health insurance
07 Feb, 2023

Health insurance

THE planning ministry is reported to have raised objections to Punjab’s flagship universal health coverage...
The people’s demands
07 Feb, 2023

The people’s demands

AS the people of KP are literally on the frontline of the battle against terrorism and violent extremism, they are...
The Musharraf enigma
Updated 06 Feb, 2023

The Musharraf enigma

The Musharraf era holds numerous lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.
Staying neutral
06 Feb, 2023

Staying neutral

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has what is perhaps one of the most thankless jobs in the country. The countless...
Wikipedia ban
06 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ban

THE country was back in a familiar, dark place last week when the PTA blocked Wikipedia over the charge that it...