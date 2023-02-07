DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2023

Clinic sealed in Punjab’s Kamalia as C-section footage uploaded on social media

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published February 7, 2023 Updated February 7, 2023 10:44am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Local health authorities sealed a private maternity clinic at Kamalia on Monday after a footage of a woman’s C-section procedure at the facility was uploaded on social media.

The maternity clinic, located on Mandi Mor, Kamalia, was sealed by Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Asim Ijaz, after district health authority CEO Dr Kashif Bajwa received a complaint from the family of a woman, who had delivered a baby through C-section at the private facility.

The complainant said that a footage of the woman’s C section procedure conducted at the private clinic was uploaded on social media, causing mental agony to her and her family.

After sealing the clinic, the DDHO told reporters that further action would also be taken against the owner of the facility if the charge was proved during inquiry.

FOREIGNERS’ SECURITY: Faisalabad Commissioner Ms Silwat Saeed on Monday ordered strict security measures for the foreigners working at various industrial units.

The commissioner issued the instruction during a visit to M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City, managed by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (Fedmic), where she checked security measures.

During the visit, the commissioner was also accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan and other officers concerned.

Ms Saeed said no lapse should be tolerated in security of the foreigners working at various factories and all the prescribed protocols, including CCTV cameras, should be implemented in this regard.

She also visited the control rooms and issued necessary instructions to the staff on duty.

She also inspected the ongoing development work at the Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2023

