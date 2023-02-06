DAWN.COM Logo

Four people killed in two road accidents in Khuzdar

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 06:53am

KHUZDAR: Four people were killed and four others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in Khuzdar district on Sunday.

Levies officials said the first incident took place at Zero Point area of Khuzdar in which a speeding Mazda truck hit a car, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Abdul Hafeez and Naseer Ahmed, both residents of Kanak, Mastung. Their bodies were taken to hospital for autopsy.

The truck driver escaped from the area after the accident.

In another accident, a speeding car overturned in Veer area of Khuzdar, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Four other people suffered injuries. Those killed in the accident were identified as Haji Ahmed and Bibi Asma. The injured were taken to Khuzdar district hospital.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023

