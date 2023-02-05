DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad police issue sketch of F-9 Park rape suspect

Shakeel Qarar Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 05:08pm
<p>Sketch of one of the two suspects involved in the rape of a woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park on Feb 2. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar</p>

Sketch of one of the two suspects involved in the rape of a woman in Islamabad's F-9 Park on Feb 2. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar

Islamabad police on Sunday issued a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the rape of a woman in the capital’s F-9 Park on Thursday night, days after a case was filed against two unidentified men.

A first information report (FIR) had been filed under Section 376 (punishment for rape) at the capital’s Margalla police station at 11:40pm on Thursday, hours after they raped the woman “at gunpoint”.

According to police spokesperson Jawad Taqi, the sketch has been prepared with the help of the details provided by the victim and it would be matched with the CCTV footage of the park premises.

The details mentioned in the sketch profile include that the suspect was five feet and 10 inches tall while his age was around 35 years. It further said the suspect had a dusky complexion.

In the FIR filed, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim stated she had gone to the F-9 Park at about 8pm on Thursday along with her male colleague, Amjad, when “two men stopped [us] at gunpoint and took them towards a jungle”.

The victim then offered the men to take any belongings if they wanted but they “beat her” so that she should not make a sound and separated her from her colleague, the FIR stated.

She added when one of the men asked what her relationship with the colleague was, she answered in a “loud voice”, upon which he slapped her and threatened that he would “bring six to seven more people and you have no inkling of what they would do with you”.

The man said he would frisk her, to which she replied “go ahead, I don’t have a single penny”.

The suspect then ordered the victim to “be quiet, shook my hair aggressively, shoved me to the ground and committed a vile act”, the statement said.

It added that the armed man struck her leg with the gun when she tried to grab it and “threw my clothes at a distance so I could not run away”.

The victim said the other man, who was called by the first suspect and was “not of much age”, committed the same “wrong act” even though she had pleaded him not to and had offered money.

Afterwards, he asked the victim about what she does for a living and told her to “not come to the park at this time”, the FIR said.

It was further stated that the suspects “returned everything and even gave them a Rs1,000 note to not tell anyone anything”. “They then asked us to sit down and themselves ran away towards the jungle.”

The FIR highlighted that the victim was taken to the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences hospital where her medical check-up was conducted.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad Capital Police said on Saturday night: “Special Unit Against Gender Violence is investigating the matter under the leadership of City Police Officer Sohail Zafar Chattha”.

“People and administration present in the park at the time of the incident are being questioned. DNA tests of the suspected people related to the case are being conducted as well,” it asserted.

“Evidence is being collected based on the cameras and intelligence [details]. Soon, the suspects would be arrested and reach their end.”

