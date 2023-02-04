Unity emphasised to fight terrorism as peace rallies staged in KP

PESHAWAR: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and people from different walks of life staged peace rallies in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday advocating unity to fight terrorism after its resurgence.

They also took out processions and marched on the roads in the respective areas holding white flags and banners and shouting slogans against terrorism and for peace.

In Peshawar, former federal minister Murad Saeed led a peace rally outside the press club building.

The participants included PTI workers and people from different walks of life.

PTI leaders Kamran Bangash, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Arbab Sher Ali also participated in the march.

Mr Saeed said the people had begun wondering why militancy was rearing its ugly head in Pakhtun region yet again.

“How are terrorists entering our country when its border with Afghanistan has been fenced?”

Participants urge authorities to make an example of terrorists

The former minister urged residents of the province to raise their voice against the resurgence of militancy and warned that if it didn’t happen, everyone would suffer.

He said if Pakhtuns didn’t take to the streets, then they should be prepared to be killed as the decision to impose a war on Pakhtuns had already been taken.

Mr Saeed said “unidentified” people had warned him against taking part in peace rallies.

“It has been decided to take my life,” he claimed without naming names.

The former minister demanded of the people to continue protesting the resurgence of militancy in the province.

Also in the day, the people, including civil society activists and political activists, took to the streets after Friday prayers in various tehsils of Shangla district demanding justice for the police personnel martyred in Peshawar mosque bombing as well as a decrease in inflation.

Rallies were organised by the local communities and rights organisations.

Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami National Party, Pakistan People Party and other political groups also addressed the protesters.

Holding white flags in a rally, the participants shouted slogans for peace, low inflation and justice for the police personnel, who lost life in the line of duty.

Peace rallies were also staged by the activists of political parties in Bannu city on Friday.

The participants condemned the recent terrorist attacks and demanded the early restoration of peace in the region.

The major rally was taken out from the Milad Park and ended outside the press club building after passing through different bazaars.

Participants mostly belonged to PTI or religious parties. People from different walks of life also attended the rally. Former transport minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan, Maulana Syed Naseem Ali Shah, local government representatives, and elders were also in attendance.

The Awami National Party also staged a rally from its district secretariat along the Jaman Road to the press club building.

In Battagram, residents gathered at the Khatme Nabuwat Chowk on the Karakoram Highway here after Friday prayers and condemned the Peshawar police lines mosque bombing.

Declaring their support for law-enforcement agencies, especially police, they urged the government to maintain peace in the region.

The protesters wondered how a terrorist could target a mosque in a sensitive area of the provincial capital. They called for a fair investigation into the terrorist attack to ensure the punishment of culprits.

The protesters said authorities should make an example of terrorists and their patrons and facilitators.

