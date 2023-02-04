Surveillance tower inaugurated in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A surveillance tower built at a key thoroughfare in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, to monitor the activities of miscreants and other criminal elements through modern devices, was inaugurated on Friday.

Commander Bajaur Scouts Brig Rao Imran Siraj, deputy commissioner Fahad Wazir and district police officer Shaukat Ali inaugurated the tower constructed at a model police post in Mian Shah Jehan Chowk, during a ceremony, according to a statement issued from the district police officer’s office.

Officials were informed that the tower equipped with modern surveillance equipment was constructed by Bajaur Scouts.

The surveillance tower, the first such facility in the district, was meant to ensure the comprehensive monitoring of activities of miscreants and other anti-social elements in the district headquarters and its surrounding areas round-the-clock.

The officials expressed the hope that the tower would help thwart anti-peace elements.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023