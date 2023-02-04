DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2023

Surveillance tower inaugurated in Bajaur

A Correspondent Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:33am

BAJAUR: A surveillance tower built at a key thoroughfare in Khar, the district headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, to monitor the activities of miscreants and other criminal elements through modern devices, was inaugurated on Friday.

Commander Bajaur Scouts Brig Rao Imran Siraj, deputy commissioner Fahad Wazir and district police officer Shaukat Ali inaugurated the tower constructed at a model police post in Mian Shah Jehan Chowk, during a ceremony, according to a statement issued from the district police officer’s office.

Officials were informed that the tower equipped with modern surveillance equipment was constructed by Bajaur Scouts.

The surveillance tower, the first such facility in the district, was meant to ensure the comprehensive monitoring of activities of miscreants and other anti-social elements in the district headquarters and its surrounding areas round-the-clock.

The officials expressed the hope that the tower would help thwart anti-peace elements.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...
Delay in the offing?
Updated 03 Feb, 2023

Delay in the offing?

Govt must realise that political stability in the country cannot be achieved by extra-constitutional actions.
Divisions in PML-N
03 Feb, 2023

Divisions in PML-N

DISCORD and drama in PML-N ranks escalated this week when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed he no longer holds a party...
Wikipedia ‘downgrade’
03 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ‘downgrade’

ATTEMPTS to police the internet by states, often by giving opaque justifications for the action, are never a good...