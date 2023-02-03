DAWN.COM Logo

Kamal, Sattar get new roles in unified MQM-P

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has given former Karachi mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal the position of senior deputy convener in the party’s coordination committee.

In an announcement made on Thursday evening, the MQM-P stated that senior leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Nasreen Jalil were also made senior deputy conveners of the coordination body.

With the fresh addition, the number of senior deputy conveners rises to four as previously Amir Khan was the only leader who held this position. Also, Anis Kaimkhani has also been appointed as a deputy convener of the coordination committee. He will look after the party’s organisational affairs while others would primarily oversee the provincial and national political affairs.

Last month, Mr Kamal had merged his Pak Sarzameen Party into the MQM-P and announced that he would work under party convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Dr Sattar also merged his own faction into the MQM-P alongside Mr Kamal at a joint press conference.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023

