Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Asad Umar appears before ECP in contempt case

Iftikhar A. Khan Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: While PTI leader Asad Umar on Wednesday appeared for the first time before a bench of the ECP hearing the contempt case against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and himself, the ex-PM and the ex-information minister raised objections to the ECP notice and presence of its members at the proceedings.

During the hearing, an ECP bench told Mr Umar that he was supposed to file a reply to the show-cause notice, to which his counsel said a response would be filed within four days. He asked the bench to fix a date after Feb 20 for arguments, as he would be proceeding abroad.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

