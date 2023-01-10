DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

ECP issues bailable arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders in contempt cases

Irfan Sadozai Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 03:10pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan and party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in cases related to the contempt of the electoral body.

The order was passed by a four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani.

The ECP had in August and September last year issued notices, in exercise of its powers of contempt, to Imran, Umar, Chaudhry, Mian Shabbir Ismail and Danial Khalid Khokhar for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

Party leaders have repeatedly bashed the commission and Raja over what they claim is their partisanship and frequently pillory the electoral body as a “subsidiary of the PML-N”.

At the previous hearing, the ECP had given the PTI leaders a last chance to appear before the commission, warning that their absence before the commission at the next hearing on January 17 would result in the issuance of arrest warrants.

During the hearing today, the ECP rejected the pleas of PTI leaders seeking an exemption from appearing before the commission and issued arrest warrants for them against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The bench, subsequently, adjourned the hearing till Jan 17.

Reacting to the development, Umar tweeted that the ECP, instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, had indulged in such actions. “They themselves are guilty of contempt of court by not holding Islamabad elections,” he said.

Chaudhry said he would file contempt of court proceedings against the electoral watchdog.

“The case was supposed to be heard on Jan 17 but it was fixed today in violation of the rules. This is another biased verdict issued by the ECP members,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Babar Awan claimed that the ECP was being used to run a campaign against Imran.

“They are just trying to somehow disqualify him. But let me tell you, this minus-one formula won’t work on Imran Khan,” he told reporters outside a court in Islamabad.

Contempt cases

When the ECP had issued contempt notices to PTI leaders last year, it had instructed them to appear in person or through their counsels before the commission to explain their position.

However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the PTI leaders challenged in various high courts the ECP notices and contempt proceedings on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission’s power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution.

According to the Election Act 2017, Section 10 titled “Power to punish for contempt” states that the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

The PTI leaders had also sought from the high courts a declaratory relief from the charges.

Later, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court through Advocate Sajeel Sheryar Swati on behalf of the ECP with a request to order consolidation of all six petitions before one high court instead of defending the commission’s stance over the issuance of contempt notices against PTI leaders in different high courts.

Last week, the apex court had held that since the objections to ECP authority were raised by the respondents in the pending proceedings under Section 10, the same was required to be considered and decided by ECP before passing a final order on the matter.

Regarding ECP’s request to club together all petitions pending against it before the high courts, the top court accepted the ECP plea that it would be satisfied if the high courts were directed to decide the pending petitions at the earliest.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (33)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anwar
Jan 10, 2023 11:25am
They have evaded the law for too long. Take action this time. Bajwa their protector is gone too.
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Jan 10, 2023 11:26am
Election commission of Nawaz&Bajwa! What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Jan 10, 2023 11:27am
ECP os a waste of time when did they become a court?
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jan 10, 2023 11:29am
IK was right ECP is a subsidiary of the PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jan 10, 2023 11:30am
Go a head and try to arrest him and see this county going into civil war
Reply Recommend 0
Ch M Nayyar
Jan 10, 2023 11:32am
What a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jan 10, 2023 11:37am
@Anwar, Calm down. Nawaz and Zardari have been evading law for last 20 years so its ok
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 10, 2023 11:39am
@Anwar, “ Bajwa their protector is gone too.” Wow. With protector like Bajwa who needs enemies
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chashma Khan
Jan 10, 2023 11:48am
Country on verge of default, bankruptcy looming, big humanitarian crisis, polio, hunger..but still politicians, powers and media are running circles chasing each other for their selfish goals! New circus every day..And you guys wonder why we read pak news..best free entertainment!!
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar
Jan 10, 2023 11:49am
Let the game begin...
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 10, 2023 11:49am
ECP= the neutrals rigging machine, is a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 10, 2023 11:50am
The country will not be allowed to function, this goes for neutrals/PDM criminals! Hear this loud and clear!
Reply Recommend 0
Kabira
Jan 10, 2023 11:52am
PTI must respect institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Jan 10, 2023 11:56am
SC already said ECP cant hand out such orders. They are not a court. The final court order always comes from the SC.
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb
Jan 10, 2023 12:02pm
as usual the so propitious SC will jump to there rescue otherwise despite being implicated in several serious cases they long would have been behind the bars. the SC has made them untouchable
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Jan 10, 2023 12:05pm
ECP is not serious to arrest these goons otherwise it would have issued nonbailable arrest warrant.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jan 10, 2023 12:06pm
Good move by the court finally . Enough is enough, these PTI criminals have been evading justice too long through their vile stratagems. Time to come up before the bench like ordinary Pakistanis and face up to their misdeeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Mafia
Jan 10, 2023 12:08pm
Ecp is working as underdog of Pmln and bajwa.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jan 10, 2023 12:09pm
Why does PTI not go and act brave instead of abusing people. They talk big get called and then run and cry. Cowards
Reply Recommend 0
Mafia
Jan 10, 2023 12:09pm
Slave loyality = ecp sikandar sultan
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Jan 10, 2023 12:53pm
Why bailable ?There should be unbailable arrest order for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Jan 10, 2023 12:55pm
Lost trust completely on all institutions of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Jan 10, 2023 01:06pm
They dont know Immi and gang is above law?
Reply Recommend 0
Virgo
Jan 10, 2023 01:07pm
@Anwar, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Virgo
Jan 10, 2023 01:09pm
@Mafia, That's what you think.
Reply Recommend 0
Virgo
Jan 10, 2023 01:13pm
@Nouman, Why would the country go to civil war just because of one obstinate person? They have better things to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Jan 10, 2023 01:15pm
Can ECP issue arrest warrants? That should be the first question.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jan 10, 2023 01:16pm
One man army against the entire corrupt system. Thank you IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 10, 2023 01:17pm
Can ECP issue Arrest Warrants?? This is something New for us.
Reply Recommend 0
doc
Jan 10, 2023 01:20pm
selling toshakhana gifts is halal , ECP should know that
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf
Jan 10, 2023 01:20pm
Again it is political engineering. You make this experiment and ousted Nawaz sharif before and now you are doing same to oust Imran Khan. You do the same as no one powerful in political structure suits you. So please stop making these experiment and let's politician decide how to run the country
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jan 10, 2023 02:15pm
@Ifti Malik , ECP is court or Neutral ??
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jan 10, 2023 02:26pm
ECP is a total failure and joke of the year.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...