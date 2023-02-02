No classified papers found at Biden’s home, says attorney

WASHINGTON: A search by US law enforcement of President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house turned up no classified documents, the president’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

“No documents with classified markings were found,” attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement after the latest search of the president’s belongings for improperly stored documents.

Agents did however take “for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, said in a statement that the search was planned and conducted with the president’s “full support and cooperation.”

The search by FBI agents appears to represent an expansion of the probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Materials were earlier found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and an office he used during the time between his service as vice president under Barack Obama and his presidential election.

The issue has created a political headache for Biden, who is expected to announce a re-election campaign in the coming weeks or months.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023