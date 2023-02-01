Incitement to violence against ECP: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry granted bail

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday accepted PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s bail petition on the condition that he would not repeat any such words that can incite violence against a constitutional institution.

Chaudhry was taken into custody on Jan 25 for allegedly “inciting violence against a constitutional institution” — the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A first information report (FIR) against him was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on a complaint from ECP Secretary Umar Hameed.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani granted bail to the PTI leader today against Rs20,000 worth of surety bonds.

Fawad’s legal counsels Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari were present in the court while Saad Hassan presented arguments as the ECP’s representative.

After the investigation officer presented the case’s record, the judge accepted the bail plea and said, “Parliamentarians should not give such statements. Fawad Chaudhry should not have given such a statement.

“I am granting the bail on the condition that Fawad Chaudhry does not repeat such remarks.”

