Parvez Elahi claims his residence in Gujrat raided by police

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has claimed that his residence in Gujrat was raided by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Police raided our house in Gujrat, the Zahoor Elahi Palace, at 4:30am today. They harassed our employees, including women, and then fled when a number of people gathered,” he said on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’.

In response to a question on those responsible for the raid, Elahi asserted that it “is the doing of the Punjab caretaker setup and the federal government”.

“This two-month-old government and Mohsin Naqvi should work on holding free and transparent elections instead of indulging in these illegal activities,” he added.

Later in a tweet, Elahi said that he would be approaching the courts against the raid. “We will go to court against these illegal actions of the caretaker government and have full faith in an independent judiciary.”

Separately, ex-federal minister Moonis Elahi said that the police raided their residence without any warrant or case.

“Twenty-five police vehicles are understandable, but what were two black Vigos doing with them? Were you looking for Indian spies,” he tweeted.

The police is yet to confirm or deny the raid.

