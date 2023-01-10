Police asked to recover ‘missing’ friend of Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the city police chief to recover and produce Ahmad Farhan Khan, a friend of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) denied having arrested him.

Salman Zaheer Khan, the brother of Ahmad Farhan, filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging that the FIA had picked up his brother and kept him in illegal custody.

However, the FIA, in its report, denied the allegation and submitted that a call-up notice was issued to Farhan in an inquiry of corporate crime. It said the petitioner (Salman) had appeared before the agency on Jan 6 as an authorised attorney of his brother and told the investigators that the latter was not available in Lahore.

The report said another call-up notice was issued to Farhan for his appearance in the inquiry proceedings on Jan 10. It said there was no FIR registered against Farhan nor was he in the FIA custody.

After going through the report of the FIA, Justice Aalia Neelum directed the CCPO Lahore to trace the whereabouts of the petitioner’s brother and produce him before the court on Tuesday (today).

The FIA launched an inquiry against the family of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on charges of corporate crime.

