Military to pursue terrorists via ‘intelligence-based operations’

ISLAMABAD: The army’s strategy for combating resurgent terrorism in the country would increasingly rely on intelligence-based operations (IBOs), it emerged from the proceedings of Corps Comma­nders’ Conference on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, who presided over the meeting of top commanders at the General Headquarters, vowed “zero tolerance” for all terrorist groups, echoing the resolve of the National Security Committee (NSC) that had met on the same issue earlier this month.

The meeting’s agenda was dominated by deliberations on dealing with the growing terrorist threat as manifested by recent terrorism incidents, especially the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of around 100 people, many of whom were policemen.

Fighting terrorism has been the army’s top priority since the new army chief assumed command at the end of November last year when the number of terrorism incidents was growing. Much of the violence was perpetrated by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch insurgent groups.

Gen Munir, while speaking at the conference, “directed all comma­nders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace”, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The participants of the meeting, ISPR said, were briefed about the ongoing intelligence-based operations to break the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism in the country. While discussing the Peshawar mosque bombing, the officers promised exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the attack.

The COAS, meanwhile, was quoted as having said “immoral and cowardly acts” of the terrorists would strengthen the nation’s determination to succeed in the war against terrorism. He emphasised “zero tolerance” for any terrorist entity.

The NSC and Army itself had earlier also decided to undertake a number of measures to deal with the terrorist threat.

While 25 terrorist attacks were reported in December, the country witnessed 28 acts of terrorism in January.

