DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2023

Military to pursue terrorists via ‘intelligence-based operations’

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 07:42am
<p>The 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: ISPR</p>

The 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The army’s strategy for combating resurgent terrorism in the country would increasingly rely on intelligence-based operations (IBOs), it emerged from the proceedings of Corps Comma­nders’ Conference on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, who presided over the meeting of top commanders at the General Headquarters, vowed “zero tolerance” for all terrorist groups, echoing the resolve of the National Security Committee (NSC) that had met on the same issue earlier this month.

The meeting’s agenda was dominated by deliberations on dealing with the growing terrorist threat as manifested by recent terrorism incidents, especially the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of around 100 people, many of whom were policemen.

Fighting terrorism has been the army’s top priority since the new army chief assumed command at the end of November last year when the number of terrorism incidents was growing. Much of the violence was perpetrated by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Baloch insurgent groups.

Gen Munir, while speaking at the conference, “directed all comma­nders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace”, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The participants of the meeting, ISPR said, were briefed about the ongoing intelligence-based operations to break the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism in the country. While discussing the Peshawar mosque bombing, the officers promised exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the attack.

The COAS, meanwhile, was quoted as having said “immoral and cowardly acts” of the terrorists would strengthen the nation’s determination to succeed in the war against terrorism. He emphasised “zero tolerance” for any terrorist entity.

The NSC and Army itself had earlier also decided to undertake a number of measures to deal with the terrorist threat.

While 25 terrorist attacks were reported in December, the country witnessed 28 acts of terrorism in January.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...
Police Lines bombing
Updated 31 Jan, 2023

Police Lines bombing

Where the menace of terrorism is concerned, the government and opposition need to close ranks and put up a united front.
Oil price hike
31 Jan, 2023

Oil price hike

THE record single-day increase in petrol prices, preceded by massive currency depreciation, signifies the ...
Babar Azam’s award
31 Jan, 2023

Babar Azam’s award

BABAR Azam might not have lifted many trophies as Pakistan’s all-format captain in the last year but the star...