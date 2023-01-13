DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2023

Gwadar police arrest Haq Do Tehreek leader over policeman’s killing during protests

Ismail Sasoli Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 04:20pm
<p>Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman posing a ‘victory’ sign as he surrenders to custody on Friday morning at Gwadar local court. — Photo provided by author.</p>

Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman posing a ‘victory’ sign as he surrenders to custody on Friday morning at Gwadar local court. — Photo provided by author.

Gwadar police on Friday arrested Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman after he showed up at a local court — four days after he announced that he was heading to Gwadar to surrender.

A heavy police contingent was present at the court today to arrest Rehman over charges stemming from the killing of a policeman by unidentified assailants on Dec 27, 2022 during the recent protests held by HDT supporters.

According to police spokesperson Aslam Khan, constable Yasir was shot in the neck after violence erupted during the protest at Hashmi Chowk. “He passed away on the spot.”

Balo­chistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove had later directed the province’s police to register a case against Rehman.

It emerged on Jan 2 that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Rehman on charges of murder, attempt to murder, provoking the people for violence and other charges.

A copy of the FIR against which Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was arrested on Friday morning by the Gwadar police. — Photo provided by author
A copy of the FIR against which Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was arrested on Friday morning by the Gwadar police. — Photo provided by author

The FIR, a copy which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on Dec 30, 2022 and names three other people along with Rehman as responsible for the alleged charges.

It claims that Rehman “provoked and incited the people sitting there (at the protest site) to pelt stones at government vehicles”, which allegedly resulted in the “shattering of car windows” of a police officer along with other losses.

Other HDT leaders, including Hussain Wadila, Yaqoob Joski and Sharif Miandad, were arrested and moved to Quetta from Turbat jail on Jan 4 for further interrogation.

The protests, which turned violent and resulted in arrests of almost 100 people, were part of demonstrations being held in the city for nearly two months now.

Their demands include an end to illegal trawling in Gwadar’s water, a high number of security checkpoints and the opening up of trade on the Pak-Iran border.

Balochistan Bar Council condemns arrest

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Bar Council issued a statement condemning the arrest and presented a different version of the events that took place today.

It said that Rehman was present at the court along with lawyers as he wanted legal assistance and was supposed to be present in the court for interim bail.

However, the Gwadar district police officer (DPO) forcefully arrested the HDT leader without respecting the court, which counted as contempt of court, the lawyers’ body alleged.

Announcing a boycott of legal activities in the entire province on Saturday (tomorrow), the council demanded Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh to take notice of the arrest.

The statement said it was “every citizen’s basic right to be granted interim bail after being present in front of the court” and termed the DPO’s actions “unlawful”.

It further stated that “today’s incident proved the Gwadar police has completely failed in protecting the people and their belongings” and instead has “established its own law and courts”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...
Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...