Security beefed up across Sindh after Peshawar blast

KARACHI: Security has been beefed up across Sindh, particularly Karachi, in the wake of a deadly suicide bombing at a Peshawar mosque that claimed lives of over 40 policemen.

On Monday, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday ordered the authorities to intensify security steps at mosques, imambargahs and other important religious places.

He directed the police to increase patrolling and conduct result-oriented snap-checking. Security at checkpoints set up at the exit and entry points of the metropolis should also be strengthened, he stated.

He said a crackdown on criminals should be made effective through monitoring of areas and advanced intelligence collection.

Meanwhile, the Rangers director general also issued similar directives to his subordinates.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2023